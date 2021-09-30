A man shot and killed his father with a crossbow Wednesday night in Mount Joy Township before killing himself, according to Northwest Regional Police.

Wesley S. Frey Jr., 31, shot his father, Wesley S. Frey Sr., 61, with a crossbow around 8:49 p.m., inside their house in the 1200 block of Wissler Lane, police said in a press release.

A family member witnessed the shooting and called police after going to a neighbor's house, police said. After the shooting, Frey Jr. barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom.

When officers arrived and looked through a back window, they saw Frey Sr. laying on a floor inside the house "severely injured from an arrow into his chest," police said. Officers removed him from the residence after forcing their way inside through a backdoor, but they determined he had died.

After multiple attempts to contact Frey Jr., officers entered the house and forced their way into the room where Frey Jr. had barricaded the door with furniture, police said. When officers were able to get into the room, they determined Frey Jr. was dead.

Police did not say how Frey Jr. died and no additional details were available Thursday morning.

Along with Northwest Regional police, officers from Susquehanna Regional police, Manheim Borough police, Mount Joy Borough police and the state police helped secure the perimeter of the home and notify neighbors to stay inside.

A family member told police they believed Frey Jr. intended on committing suicide with woodworking tools in the upstairs room before he shot his father, police said.

Wissler Lane is a relatively short road that leads to a cul-de-sac behind JB Hostetter and Sons' hardware store.

It's the second murder-suicide this year in Northwest Regional Police's jurisdiction.

On June 1, police were called to the 100 block of Waldheim Road for an explosion where a husband and wife were found dead.

Police ruled the explosion a murder-suicide after an investigation showed that David Preston, 63, killed his wife, Victoria Preston, 60, with prescription drugs before setting their home on fire. Preston died from “extensive smoke and thermal injuries, both internal and external,” police said at the time.