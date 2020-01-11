A Lancaster city man was charged for shooting another man in the lower torso after a minor vehicle crash Friday night in the first block of North Broad Street, Lancaster city police said.

Leonardo Torres-Fajardo, 24, of the first block of North Broad Street, pulled out a handgun and shot a 46-year-old man in the lower torso after the two had been in an argument and a fight following a minor vehicle crash around 10:19 p.m., police said.

The 46-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Torres-Fajardo got the gun from his vehicle after the crash, but before the argument, police said.

The gun was found inside Torres-Fajardo's house on North Broad Street, according to police.

Officers from Manheim Township helped in the investigation, since the location borders the city and Lancaster Township.

Torres-Fajardo was charged with aggravated assault and having firearms not to be carried without a license.

He is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bail.

