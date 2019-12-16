A Lancaster city man has been charged with sexually assaulting two girls in separate cases in Quarryville Borough.
In one case, Jose Javier Vazquez-Martinez, 31, of the 300 block of Laurel Street, is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl over several years, police said in court documents.
He is charged with child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and related crimes.
In the other case, police said Vazquez-Martinez offered money to 17-year-old girl for nude pictures of herself and touched her breasts in April.
He's charged with solicitation of child pornography, indecent assault and related offenses in the case.
Quarryville Borough police charged Vazquez-Martinez on Wednesday in the two cases. He was being held at Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $200,000 bail.