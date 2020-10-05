More than a dozen felony charges have been filed against an Elizabethtown man accused of sexually assaulting a child over a period of multiple years beginning when she was 11 years old.

Jose H. Perez, 37, told her “not to tell anyone so that he would not go to jail,” according to charging documents filed against him by Elizabethtown police.

The accusations against Perez were reported to police in late August, said investigators, who were told he began assaulting the child in early 2015.

The child was then about 11 years old, and Perez had just been released from prison on unrelated charges, investigators said.

The child told police that Perez assaulted her through a number of different sex acts in multiple locations, according to charging documents.

The assaults continued on a “routine basis” until the beginning of 2020, police said, citing the child’s report.

Charging documents show the child told police “she never consented” to the assaults, and she complied because “she was fearful of how angry and violent Jose Perez could get.”

Police said the girl reported being assaulted by Perez as recently as July of this year.

Investigators said they also spoke with a witness, who reported seeing Perez going into the child’s bedroom late at night and getting in bed next to her.

Late last month, the child called Perez to confront him about the sexual assaults, police said.

During that phone call, Perez admitted the assaults, and he told her not to tell anyone, according to charging documents.

Online court documents show that Perez was arrested Sunday.

He now faces 13 felony charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 13, indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of someone younger than 16.

Online court documents show that Perez remains in Lancaster County prison unable to post $500,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Oct. 23 before District Judge Randall Miller.

