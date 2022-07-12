A man is facing charges after West Lampeter Township police say he sexually abused a girl over the course of more than two years.

Francisco Miguel Herrera, 32, is charged with:

- Aggravated indecent assault

- 2 counts of indecent assault of someone under the age of 13

- 2 counts of indecent assault of someone under the age of 16

- 2 counts of unlawful contact with a minor

- Sexual abuse of children

- Corruption of minors

- Criminal attempt of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Investigators determined that Herrera abused the girl from May 2019 until September 2021, according to a news release.

Herrera is currently in York County Prison on an unrelated probation violation.

Lancaster County District Judge William Benner arraigned Herrera on Monday and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. on July 21. Benner set Herrera's bail at $250,000.