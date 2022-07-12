A man is facing charges after West Lampeter Township police say he sexually abused a girl over the course of more than two years.
Francisco Miguel Herrera, 32, is charged with:
- Aggravated indecent assault
- 2 counts of indecent assault of someone under the age of 13
- 2 counts of indecent assault of someone under the age of 16
- 2 counts of unlawful contact with a minor
- Sexual abuse of children
- Corruption of minors
- Criminal attempt of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
Investigators determined that Herrera abused the girl from May 2019 until September 2021, according to a news release.
Herrera is currently in York County Prison on an unrelated probation violation.
Lancaster County District Judge William Benner arraigned Herrera on Monday and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. on July 21. Benner set Herrera's bail at $250,000.