A York County man entered a West Donegal Township home early Sunday morning and set it on fire, also breaking into several vehicles in the area and stealing multiple items, according to Northwest Regional police.

Robert Connor Castro, 29, of New Freedom, entered the basement of a split-level home in the 2000 block of Harrisburg Avenue and started the fire using a butane hand torch and a WD-40 spray can just before 2:30 a.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Three people were sleeping inside the residence at the time.

A man inside the residence was awoken by smoke alarms several minutes later, finding his basement was filled with smoke, police said. The man spotted Castro outside rummaging through a car in the residence’s driveway.

When confronted by the homeowner, Castro told the man he noticed the house was on fire and claimed he was looking through the car to find a fire extinguisher.

Castro then left the scene, but police followed his movements through an open field behind the home using a tracker dog. He was later found around 5 a.m. standing about five houses away from the burning home, claiming he was searching for his car after being kicked out of a nearby residence by a Tinder date.

A detective recognized Castro as being a suspect in other arson investigations in southern York County, and police soon found that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failing to appear at his most recent hearing for charges of theft and assault in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Castro later admitted to entering the home, claiming he was using Xanax pills when he lit a blanket on fire and then set a wooden chair on top of it to “get warm,” according to the affidavit. Castro told police he then walked out of the house as it burned and entered the car, stealing a compact car charger from inside, but later discarding it.

Castro was also found to be carrying several items that were stolen from vehicles in the area, including credit cards and a money clip.

Police later received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins in the same housing development and other areas nearby. Investigators believe Castro also stole items from vehicles in the Shady Oak neighborhood in Mount Joy Township and the Aspen Estates, Donegal Meadows and Crescent Brea developments in West Donegal Township the same morning.

Authorities are urging residents in those neighborhoods who believe their vehicles were entered to report those incidents to police.

Castro was charged with four counts of arson, three counts of risking catastrophe, two counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count of burglary.

An attorney was not listed for Castro in court documents.

Judge Tony Russell set Castro’s bail at $1 million. He is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount.

Castro will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Randall Miller on Jan. 31, court records show.