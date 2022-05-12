A man serving a state prison sentence for fatally stabbing his boyfriend three years ago in Lancaster Township was found dead in his cell Wednesday.

Matthew VanZandt 33, was found unresponsive at the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale and staff tried life-saving measures until EMS arrived. VanZandt was pronounced dead at 8:11 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. A message seeking more information from them was not immediately returned, nor was a message to the Clearfield County coroner.

VanZandt was serving a 12-24 year prison sentence after pleading guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder last June before Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn.

VanZandt stabbed Ian Shannon, 31, with a pocket knife at Shannon’s home on Dickens Drive early on the morning of March 6, 2019, after VanZandt told Shannon he wanted to end their relationship. VanZandt told police Shannon began mocking him and told him he wasn’t going to leave Shannon, according to police.

VanZandt then went to an Allentown hospital for a hand injury, where a nurse told a detective VanZandt was covered in blood. VanZandt then told an Allentown police officer about the stabbing.

Manheim Township police were notified and found Shannon on a bed with several stab wounds to his torso.

Spahn found VanZandt was severely mentally disabled at the time he killed Shannon and recommended that he be treated for his mental illness.

VanZandt's attorneys were prepared to have a psychiatrist testify about his mental illness, including whether bipolar disorder affected his ability to follow the law, according to court documents.

Houtzdale is about 60 miles northwest of Lancaster. VanZandt had been at Houtzdale since September.