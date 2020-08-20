A man serving life in prison for killing his pregnant girlfriend and unborn child in 2011 will not get a new trial, a federal appellate court ruled recently.

Matthew S. Becker was convicted of first- and third-degree murder for shooting Allison Walsh in the head at a Manheim area home on Aug. 12, 2011. He is currently serving life in prison, plus a consecutive 20-to-40 year term, the district attorney's office said.



In Becker’s appeal, which a U.S. District Court denied last week, he argued that his statements to police should not have been allowed at trial. Becker maintained that his statement – that he claimed he shot Walsh accidentally because the gun went off after he removed a magazine from it – was obtained inappropriately since he was denied access to an attorney, the district attorney’s office said.

Investigators determined the gun Becker used was not able to fire without a magazine in it, the district attorney’s office said.

“The federal court found that Becker made ambiguous statements about being done with the interview (with police),” the district attorney’s office said. "He never requested an attorney.”

Becker also argued in his appeal that jurors should not have heard testimony from his ex-girlfriend and another man, who told testified they saw Becker abuse Walsh, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Becker argued that his ex-girlfriend's testimony shouldn’t have been allowed because it was “too far in the past,” according to the district attorney’s office. The woman testified that Becker had pointed a handgun at her and, on numerous occasions, shot her with a BB gun.

“The appellate courts found that testimony was relevant and showed Becker’s intent,” the district attorney’s office said.

An acquaintance of Becker, Gregory Miller, told jurors that he witnessed Becker “act cruelly and abusive toward Walsh,” by threatening to pistol whip her and calling her various slurs, the district attorney’s office said.

Becker argued Miller’s testimony shouldn’t have been heard because he came forward after jury selection had begun, but the district attorney’s office said that Miller contacted them during jury selection and prosecutors immediately notified the court and Becker’s attorneys.

“The appellate courts found that testimony was relevant because it rebutted Becker’s characterization of his relationship with Walsh,” according to the district attorney’s office.