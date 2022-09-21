A Ronks man was seriously injured after police say a vehicle hit him while he was crossing Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.

Officers with East Lampeter Township Police responded at 8:20 p.m. Monday to the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East for a report of a person hit by a vehicle, police said. Officers arrived to find 42-year-old Nathan Kipp being treated by Gordonville EMS personnel. An ambulance later took him to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on Lincoln Highway East hit Kipp as he was about to cross the highway on foot, police said. Police don’t know if Kipp was on the shoulder or in the roadway when the vehicle hit him.

The striking vehicle did not stop or return to the scene after hitting Kipp, police said.

Lt. Rob Eachus of the East Lampeter Township Police Department said that as of Wednesday afternoon, police don’t know what type of vehicle hit Kipp and there are currently no suspects.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the East Lampeter Township Police.