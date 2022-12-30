A Columbia man will spend up to two decades in prison after he engaged in a standoff with police in 2021, during which he pointed an assault rifle at police which prompted an officer to open fire.

Shawn Stryker, 51, pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and a weapons charge, according to court documents. He was also charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment for pointing his firearm at a woman, which led to police's initial response.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright sentenced Stryker to six to 20 years in prison.

Officers with West Hempfield Township Police responded on Jan. 3, 2021 for a reported domestic incident. Stryker, armed with a pistol and rifle, had pointed one of the guns at a woman while speaking about the “end of times,” according to previous reporting.

The woman was able to get out of the home, but Stryker refused to cooperate with police.

Strkyer, who later told police he had ingested meth the night before, spoke of "the Red Army, the pagans, (and) fighting with an anti-Christ that was present," according to previous reporting. Members of the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team responded, and despite negotiators trying to speak with him, Stryker holed up inside the home.

Stryker exited the home at least twice − the first time, he was wielding a rifle aimed at police, which prompted a SERT member to shoot at him. Stryker then went back into the home and fired two shots, which Stryker later told police were meant to scare off people he saw outside "with heads that looked bigger," according to previous reporting.

Pennsylvania State Police investigated the use of the officer's firearm, and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office determined the officer was justified in the use of force. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The standoff lasted a total of 10 hours and ended when Stryker exited the home and dropped the rifle. SERT members then used “non-lethal actions" which led to Stryker surrendering at 9:15 p.m.