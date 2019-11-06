Tony Cruz continued to deny sexually assaulting four girls over the course of 20 years as he sat in front of a sentencing judge on November 4, and was called a “fraud” and a “monster” during the hearing, according to the Lancaster County district attorney’s office.

Cruz, 52, was convicted in March of 2019 for numerous felonies, including several counts of rape of a child – 13 charges overall.

On Monday, he was sentenced to serve 26 to 68 years in prison.

The crimes began in 1984, according to court documents, and the district attorney’s office said that Cruz abused six girls when they were pre-teens. He moved to Florida in 2004.

The girls – now adults – testified in court, but the crimes against two of the women exceeded the statue of limitations, the district attorney’s office said.

Cruz shook his head as the judge handed down the sentencing, the district attorney’s office said.

“You can stand here and shake your head all you want. (The jury) didn’t believe a word you had to say,” Judge Donald Totaro said in court. “You are a fraud.”

A mother of one of the girls that was abused called Cruz a “monster” and said that the girls “didn’t deserve any of this,” the district attorney’s office said.

Cruz said he was “not a troublemaker” and denied the convictions.

He said that he loved the girls, according to the district attorney’s office.

Assistant district attorney Karen Mansfield said Cruz “had been raping children for over two decades,” the district attorney’s office said.

Judge Totaro denied a request for Cruz’s sentences to be concurrent, according to the district attorney’s office. “You will not get a volume discount,” the judge told Cruz.

Cruz will be eligible for parole only if he successfully completes treatment, which requires taking responsibility for his convictions, the district attorney’s office said.

