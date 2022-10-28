A York man will spend up to five years in prison and have to pay more than $80,000 in restitution for his role in a string of power tool thefts in 2020.

Quentin Burgess, 23, pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to 23 charges, including nine felony counts of unlawful taking, six felony counts of conspiracy to receive stolen property, one misdemeanor count of theft from a motor vehicle, one misdemeanor count of unlawful taking, two misdemeanor counts for criminal mischief, and four summary counts for simple trespassing.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Conrad sentenced Burgess to one to five years in prison, and ordered him to pay $83,467 in restitution, according to a total of seven criminal court dockets.

Burgess, Bernard Axe Jr., 39, and Jesse Axe, 41, stole various power tools from unmonitored construction sites and sold them on Facebook Marketplace between April and December 2020, according to previous reporting. Investigators were able to connect the tools to the thefts by matching the PPL identification number on one of the tools that was visible in a Facebook Marketplace picture.

Undercover officers also purchased some of the tools from the trio. Investigators connected Burgess to the case by a fingerprint taken from the scene of one of the burglaries.

Bernard Axe Jr. and Jesse Axe each have cases pending in Lancaster County Court.