A New York man who was convicted of raping and assaulting a Mount Joy woman in 2020 could spend the next 27 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Walter Dolder, 37, was sentenced to 11 to 27 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the district attorney's office said. He was convicted of rape, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion and intimidation of a victim.

Dolder also repeatedly called the woman from prison trying to intimidate her and keep her from testifying, according to the district attorney's office.

When police were called to the Mount Joy home in July 2020, a woman told officers that Dolder had raped her and held a knife and screwdriver to her face and neck, threatening to kill her if she contacted police, the district attorney's office said.

Dolder had left before police arrived and was arrested after "a lengthy foot pursuit," according to the district attorney's office.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller argued for a "significant sentence," the district attorney's office said. Dolder violated a no-contact after he was charged and "continued to violate that" by incessantly contacting the woman in an attempt to keep her from testifying.