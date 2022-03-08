A judge sentenced a Lancaster city man to prison and probation for escaping from parole officers and breaking into a city home in July 2021, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Damian Omar Cruz, 31, of the 200 block of West Walnut Street, will spend one year less one day to two years less one day in prison, followed by two years of probation, for the break-in and trying to escape arrest, the Lancaster district attorney's office said.

Cruz reported to the Lancaster County Adult Probation and Parole office on July 20, 2021, where probation officers arrested him for a probation violation, the district attorney's office said. He was on probation after being convicted of trying to elude police during a high-speed chase in May 2020.

While he was being transported to the office's sally port (controlled entrance), Cruz slipped off one of his handcuffs and ran off, the district attorney's office said. He used a shirt to cover his wrist that was still handcuffed and ran into the backdoor of a house on Church Street, damaging the door, lock and wall to get in.

A person inside confronted Cruz, and Cruz said, "I just need to get through," the district attorney's office said. When he left out through the front door, he was "immediately" arrested.

"This could've been a much more dangerous situation than it was," First Deputy District Attorney Travis Anderson said.

"I understand it was very bad choices on my behalf," Cruz said during an apology for his actions in court.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Cruz on March 2 during the stipulated bench trial, which means there was no jury. Reinaker also commended Cruz for taking responsibility for his actions and agreeing to a stipulated bench trial as opposed to a jury trial.