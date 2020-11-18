A Lancaster man will serve prison time after pleading guilty to drug delivery resulting in the death of a 23-year-old East Lampeter Township man last year, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Hector V. Nazario, 27, admitted in court to selling pills to Christian Querry on Feb. 12, 2019, the district attorney's office said.

Querry was found dead in his bedroom the next day after he consumed a deadly dose of fentanyl, the district attorney's office said. Querry believed it was an oxycodone pill.

Nazario was sentenced to 6-and-a-half to 13 years in prison during his Nov. 13 video conference hearing.

"My son's life was cut short by a $200 drug transaction," Maria Querry, Christian's mother, said in court to Nazario. "One pill did it."

She also told the court about sending her son a text that day and never hearing back, the district attorney's office said.

Christian thought he was buying an oxycodone pill, not fentanyl, the district attorney's office said.

Several pills were found in Christian's room, including Xanax, Percocet and a blue pill marked "M30," according to the district attorney's office.

The "M30" is a common indicator of oxycodone, according to the district attorney's office. That pill tested positive for fentanyl and an autopsy showed that Christian died from a toxic level of the narcotic.

During his sentencing, Nazario said that he doesn't take Christian's death lightly and plans to apologize by changing his behavior, the district attorney's office said.

"I have to live with this for the rest of my life," Nazario said. "You guys didn't fail as parent. Addiction doesn't care who you are."

