A second man has been convicted in the killing of Dennis Pitch, who was killed in a robbery-turned-murder in 2016.

Michael Patrick Baker, 42, of Folcroft, Delaware County, was found guilty of second-degree murder after a jury deliberated for more than four hours Friday, Sept. 24, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Baker is the second man to be convicted in the murder of Pitch, who was shot to death inside his home on Dec. 2, 2016. Pitch was 52 years old.

Accompanied by three others, Baker went into Pitch's Narvon home after "getting word" that Pitch had "a large sum of cash," the district attorney's office said. Another man, Brandon Bills, stayed in the car.

Bills was told, "It didn't go as planned," by one of the men when they got back in the car, the district attorney's office said. Pitch was shot in the head and torso.

Baker's trial was five days long and included testimony from state police, Bills and an inmate who had overheard details about the murder and was then confronted by Baker in prison, the district attorney's office said. Cell phone surveillance evidence placed the group near or at Pitch's home during the time of the murder.

Baker was also found guilty of robbery, burglary, conspiracy and intimidation of a witness.

The district attorney's office said Baker "had no reaction as the foreman read the verdict."

When he is sentenced by President Judge David Ashworth, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole, according to the district attorney's office.

This is the second conviction in Pitch's death − co-defendant Christopher James Lyles, 34, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 12-and-a-half to 40 years. He was convicted in March 2020.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman said he was "thankful the jury delivered justice to Dennis Pitch and his family."

The cases against Bills and Kristopher Smith, who are charged with the same crimes as Baker and Lyles, have not been scheduled for trial.