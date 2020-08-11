A man convicted of murder in March, more than three years after he shot a man during a home invasion in Salisbury Township, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Christopher James Lyles, 34, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 12-and-a-half to 40 years, Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth ruled on Monday.

Lyles was convicted in March of second-degree murder, robbery and related charges for the killing of 52-year-old Dennis Pitch on Dec. 2, 2016.

Ashworth called it a "cold-blooded, ruthless and senseless killing," according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Lyles was the first of four men charged in the death of Pitch to go to trial.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman said that Pitch was an "everyday person, a working man," according to the district attorney's office.

Prosecutors said that Pitch was resting in his bed when intruders broke into his Timothy Drive home.

Fetterman said "the only mistake [Pitch] made... was mentioning he had some money," according to the district attorney's office.

"Dennis Pitch could be any one of us," Fetterman said, according to the district attorney's office.

Three other men are also charged in Pitch's death: Brandon Bills, Kristopher Smith and Michael Baker. Their cases are pending, the district attorney's office said.

In a letter read at the sentencing hearing, Pitch's brother said Lyles is "too lazy to work" and added, "you would rather rob, steal and kill someone," the district attorney's office said.

Bills, who was with the group but kept watch from a car, told police he heard several gunshots coming from inside the home during the incident. After the other three men returned to the car, Smith told Bills "it didn't go as planned," according to charging documents.

The district attorney's office said that a prison inmate testified that they overheard Lyles discussing the murder.

Lyles is also an "admitted member of a prison gang," the judge said, according to the district attorney's office.

