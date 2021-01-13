A Lancaster city man pleaded guilty to a 2019 shooting that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital.

Jason Paul Garcia, 41, was sentenced to serve 5-and-a-half to 12 years in prison in accordance with a plea agreement, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license for the May 4, 2019 shooting in Lancaster city.

Surveillance video showed Garcia get out of a vehicle and confront two people in the 100 block of North Duke Street around 1:10 a.m. on that date, police said. When the two men started walking away from Garcia, he pulled a gun from his waistband and shot one of the people in the leg.

The 22-year-old Manheim Township man who was shot had to be taken to the hospital for "extensive medical treatment," according to the district attorney's office.

Garcia was charged 11 days after the shooting and was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in the Millersville and Manor Township area in June 2019, according to previous LNP|LancasterOnline reporting.

