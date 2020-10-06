The former information technology director at a Lancaster County company will spend three years in prison and must repay the company nearly $2.8 million that he embezzled.

Steven J. Russo, 43, of Pennsburg, was sentenced Monday for wire fraud and filing false tax returns in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia. He pleaded guilty in June. He must also pay nearly $1 million restitution to the IRS.

Federal prosecutors did not identify the company Russo embezzled from because it is a victim.

According to charging documents filed in January, Russo used his access to the company's lines of credit and credit cards to direct unearned money to him and companies he owned.

Russo made false invoices to cover his thefts, the documents said. He used some of the money he stole to buy electronic tablets which he then sold.

He also reported earning $18,579 in 2017 when he really earned nearly $1 million. The scheme lasted nearly six years.

"Embezzlement and tax fraud are forms of stealing, pure and simple," U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said in a statement. "Russo held a senior position of trust with his former employer, and shamefully used that access to steal millions of dollars, while also ripping off the government (and honest tax payers) in the process.

Thomas Fattorusso, a criminal investigations special agent for the IRS, said the sentence "should serve as a deterrent to those who might contemplate similar actions."