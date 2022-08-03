A York County man was sentenced to one and a half to four years in prison on Monday and must pay nearly $90,000 after admitting to setting fire to a portable toilet that damaged the Lancaster City Visitor Center.

Brandon Walburn, 32, of Hellam Township, pleaded guilty to arson, risking a catastrophe and related charges for the Dec. 12, 2021, fire on the first block of West King Street, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the fire just after 3 a.m. Firefighters quickly put the fire out, but it grew large enough to damage the building and some windows. The building was also filled with smoke, according to police.

Surveillance footage in the area showed Walburn and a woman entering the portable toilet, staying inside for about 10 minutes, according to police. The video showed Walburn lighting and then extinguishing the fires inside the portable toilet, each fire appearing to grow larger each time.

The fire caused $73,391 to the visitor center and $2,307 to the toilet. Walburn must pay restitution of $87,044.