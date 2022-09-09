A North Carolina man faces 36-72 years in jail for sexually abusing four underage girls in Lancaster city.

Angel Merced, 53, was sentenced on Tuesday after being previously convicted in May, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

One of the girls had written in a school notebook about being abused, which was then read and reported by an adult, according to the release from the DA’s office.

The ages of the minors abused range from 6-years-old to 12-years-old and the abuse took place at homes on South Lime and South Duke Streets from 2007-2009, the release said.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detective Jessica Higgins received a sex offense report in 2018 and began to investigate, said the press release. Higgins spoke with each of the girls on multiple occasions in 2020 and filed charges, a DA's office news release from May said.

Merced is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors, according to the DA’s news release.