A man was sentenced to four-and-a-half to 17 years in prison after he was convicted of sexual abuse of two minors.

Shane Richardson, 55, of Lititz was convicted by a jury after a four-day trial in June of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault of a person less than 16, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury returned its verdict after about four hours of deliberations, the release said.

The sexual assaults happened between 2008 and 2011 while the two victims were staying at Richardson’s residence, the release said. The victims reported the assault to the Manheim Township police in January of 2021.

Richardson will have to register as a lifetime sex offender and have no contact with the victims or their families, the release said. Richardson is currently in Lancaster County Prison.