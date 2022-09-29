A Columbia man has been sentenced 4 to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Scott Strausbaugh, 36, was sentenced Tuesday, Sept. 20, after he pleaded guilty to corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. He was also convicted of five charges related to possessing and sharing child pornography after a four-day-trial in April, according to the release.

Strausbaugh pleaded guilty to contacting a minor victim on Facebook to engage in a sexual relationship, the release said. A jury in April found him guilty of uploading and sharing multiple digital and video files of minors engaged in sexual acts, the release said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip and forwarded it to Columbia Borough Police Detective Matthew Leddy, who filed charges, the release said.

Strausbaugh is currently in the Lancaster County Prison.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey ordered the sentence.