A Lancaster man is facing charges after leaving the scene of a hit-and-run and then driving over the foot of a 24-year-old woman who confronted him, according to police.

Dieufort St. Fleur, 49, hit a black Infinity SUV that was parked on New Dauphin Street in the city on July 27, Lancaster city police said.

A woman who watched St. Fleur hit the SUV chased him down and confronted him, police said. When the woman tried to tell St. Fleur to go back to the scene, he drove away from the woman, running over her foot in his blue Kia Sorento, police said.

St. Fleur was later positively identified and charged, according to police.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 27.

For more Lancaster County crime news: