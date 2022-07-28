An Ephrata man armed with a pellet gun robbed two Turkey Hill stores in Ephrata in June and July, according to borough police.

Colby Quinn Mummaw, 27, of Ephrata, is charged with robbery, possession of instruments of crime, unlawful restraint and simple assault.

The first robbery happened at 10:56 p.m. on Monday, June 20 at the Turkey Hill in the 900 block of South State Street, according to a news release. Mummaw entered the store, pointed a pistol at the clerk and tied her hands behind her back, police said. Mummaw then took an undisclosed amount of money from the safe and left.

The second robbery happened at 4:23 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, at the Turkey Hill in the 3000 block of Rothsville Road, police said. Mummaw entered the store, pointed a pellet pistol at the clerk and demanded money − when the clerk refused, Mummaw shot the clerk and left the store.

Police followed investigative leads to Mummaw's residence on South Maple Street. Officers executed a search warrant on the residence and a vehicle, during which they found several items connected to the robberies, including:

- Backpacks

- Masks

- CO2 cartridges

- A CO2 pistol

- Zip ties

Mummaw is currently in Lancaster County Prison for state parole violations, and he'll be arraigned on the charges connected to the robberies at a later date, according to the release.

Investigators continue to search for additional evidence. Ephrata police thanked the public for their cooperation and tips in the cases.