A Chester County man pointed a gun at a clerk inside a Salisbury Township convenience store and demanded she give him money, then ran away with more than $5,000 in cash, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Kenneth Frederick Byrd Jr., 61, of Downington, pointed the gun at the clerk while robbing a Sunoco store in the 7100 block of Division Highway on Jan. 8, the DA’s office said in a news release Monday.

Byrd’s case will head to the Lancaster Court of Common Pleas following a preliminary hearing Wednesday heard by Judge Raymond Sheller. He is charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor simple assault, terroristic threats and possessing an instrument of a crime.

The clerk identified Byrd during the hearing, saying she “could not forget his eyes,” according to the news release.

Jonathan Patrick Chieppor, Byrd’s attorney, declined a request for comment Monday.

The clerk told state police she was counting money from a lottery machine behind the counter while preparing to close for the evening when a man matching Byrd’s description entered the store wearing a gaiter-style face covering and went into the restroom.

The man exited the restroom and approached the clerk behind the counter as she was placing the money into a safe, pointing a gun at her and ordering her to “give me the bag,” the DA’s office said. The clerk then handed the robber a bag containing around $5,500 in cash.

Surveillance footage showed the robber walking with a limp and driving a red Honda Civic that belongs to Byrd’s girlfriend.

A search of the Honey Brook address where Byrd and his girlfriend had been staying uncovered $2,715 in cash in an upstairs bedroom and a blank gun resembling the one used in the robbery in a full paint can in the garage. A gaiter-style face covering similar to the one worn during the robbery was found inside the Civic.

Authorities believe Byrd also robbed a Honey Brook Express in May 2021.

Judge Sheller set Byrd’s bail at $150,000 in a preliminary arraignment Jan. 25. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, court records show.

Byrd will be formally arraigned March 11.