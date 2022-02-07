A man entered a Lancaster city convenience store Friday and demanded money from employees who believed he had a gun, according to city police.

David Lee Pilgrim, 49, of Lancaster Township, ordered employees at a Turkey Hill store at 701 North Plum Street to give him cash from the registers just after noon, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Pilgrim, who wore a black mask during the robbery, kept his hand in his jacket pocket during the incident, giving employees the impression that he had a gun, police said. The affidavit did not state if Pilgrim actually had a gun at the time.

Employees emptied two of the store’s registers, giving Pilgrim $281 in cash which he placed in a plastic grocery bag before running away.

Surveillance footage in the area showed a man matching Pilgrim’s description fleeing the store and then driving away in a car that had been parked in the 500 block of East New Street. Detectives used the surveillance footage to track the vehicle’s license plate to a friend of Pilgrim’s, who told police Pilgrim had borrowed the car during the time of the robbery.

Pilgrim, who was also found to have an existing arrest warrant for a parole violation, surrendered to police after initially refusing to leave a bathroom in the residence, according to the affidavit.

Pilgrim was charged with robbery and theft by unlawful taking.

An attorney for Pilgrim was not listed in court documents.

Judge David Miller set Pilgrim’s bail at $75,000. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, court records show.

A preliminary hearing will take place before Judge Andrew LeFever on Feb. 14.

Pilgrim has previously pleaded guilty to numerous felony and misdemeanor offenses since 1992, including robbery, kidnapping, simple assault and theft, according to court records.