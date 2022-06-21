Ephrata police are searching for a man they say got away with cash after robbing a Turkey Hill at gunpoint on Monday night.

The robbery happened at 10:53 p.m. at the Turkey Hill in the 900 block of South State Street, police said in a news release.

Just before the store closed, a man whose face was covered by a neck gaiter and sunglasses enter the store, pulled out a handgun and tied a clerk's hands behind her back, according to police. The man then demanded instructions for opening the safe − once it was open, he took cash from a change safe and then left the store through a side door.

Police described the man as 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

A Dollar Tree was also reportedly robbed over the weekend. At 9:23 p.m. Saturday before the store closed, a man approached employees as they were closing the store, pointed a gun at them and demanded cash, police said. The man struck the employees in the head with the gun and took off out of the store with cash.

Police did not say if the two robberies are connected.

Police ask anyone with information on either robbery to contact Detective Quinn at 717-738-9200, extension 242, or leave an anonymous tip on CrimeWatch.