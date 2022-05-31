State police are searching for a man they say robbed a Turkey Hill in northern Lancaster County at gunpoint and got away with cash.

The robbery happened at 9:11 p.m. on Friday, May 27, at the store at 5 W. 28th Division Highway (Route 322), near the intersection of Route 501 in Brickerville, Elizabeth Township, according to a news release. The man entered the store at that time, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register, police said.

The suspect then left the store with cash and was last seen driving in a dark-colored sedan eastbound on Route 322, according to the release. The release did not specify how much money the man got away with.

The man is described by police as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a black fedora hat with a gray band, black aviator sunglasses, a black leather jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police also said the man had long black hair, light facial hair, a tattoo or scar on the webbing of his right hand and spoke in a very low voice.

Trooper Kevin Kochka said police believe the man is the same suspect accused of robbing the Dollar General in West Cornwall Township, Lebanon County, the day prior.

State police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Yannelli at 717-290-1963.