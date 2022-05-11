Editor's note: A Columbia Borough police detective clarified that the robbery and shots fired incidents took place on separate days. The initial police news releases stated they both took place on Wednesday.

A man was robbed at gunpoint and multiple shots were fired in the same Columbia neighborhood during early morning hours two days in a row, according to borough police.

In the first incident, a man was standing in the 100 block of South Fourth Street while waiting for a ride when two men in dark clothing approached him around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

The unidentified men, who had handguns tucked in their waistbands, approached the man from behind and ordered him to empty his pockets, police said. The two men took a pack of cigarettes and fled on food up Union Street, police said.

The two men were both described as being in their early 20s with tall, thin builds and wearing all-black and hoodies that concealed their facial features and hair. One of them men was believed to be about 5-foot-6 while the other was around 5-foot-10.

About 24 hours later around 3:55 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Avenue K for a report of shots being fired, according to a second news release.

Several nearby occupied homes were struck by gunfire, but no residents were injured, police said.

Detective Matt Leddy said the two incidents took place "within the same city block." The two locations appeared to be about 500 feet away from each other on a map.

Though the two incidents took place near one another, Leddy said there was no evidence as of Wednesday afternoon to indicate they had any relation to one another.

No suspects have been identified in either case. Detectives are now reviewing video footage from the area and collecting evidence, a police desk sergeant said.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to call police at 717-684-7735 or text “LANCS” to 847411.