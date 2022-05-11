A man was robbed at gunpoint and multiple shots were fired in the same Columbia neighborhood less than an hour apart early Wednesday morning, according to borough police.

In the first incident, a man was standing in the 100 block of South Fourth Street while waiting for a ride when two men in dark clothing approached him around 3 a.m., police said in a news release.

The unidentified men, who had handguns tucked in their waistbands, approached the man from behind and ordered him to empty his pockets, police said. The two men took a pack of cigarettes and fled on food up Union Street, police said.

The two men were both described as being in their early 20s with tall, thin builds and wearing all-black and hoodies that concealed their facial features and hair. One of them men was believed to be about 5-foot-6 while the other was around 5-foot-10.

Less than an hour later around 3:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Avenue K, about 500 feet away from where the robbery took place, for a report of shots being fired, according to a second news release. A police desk sergeant was unsure of the exact distance between where the two incidents took place.

Several nearby occupied homes were struck by gunfire, but no residents were injured, police said.

It was not clear if the two incidents were connected, the desk sergeant said. Detectives are now reviewing video footage from the area and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to call police at 717-684-7735 or text “LANCS” to 847411.