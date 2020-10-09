Police in Strasburg said a man reported missing on Thursday was located Friday. No additional details were provided.

Amos S. Riehl, 47, was last seen at 11:10 a.m. Thursday at his residence in Strasburg, police said. The police report did not specify where his residence is.

Riehl is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 250 pounds and has dark-brown hair and a brown and gray beard.

Riehl was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with a collar and black pants. Riehl also wears glasses, according to police.

Anyone with information on Riehl's whereabouts is asked to to contact the Strasburg Borough Police at 717-664-1180.