A Dauphin County man stalked an Elizabethtown woman for more than a month, sending her hundreds of harassing messages and later breaking into a building near her home in order to watch her, according to Elizabethtown Borough police.

Andrew Thomas Fellenbaum, 36, of Susquehanna Township, was seen lurking outside the woman’s residence off of Masonic Drive multiple times between Dec. 7 and Jan. 9 despite police previously warning him to stay away, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Fellenbaum began stalking the woman in early December, on one occasion confronting her at a grocery store. The woman told investigators Fellenbaum’s behavior caused her “paranoia and fear,” frightening her to the point where she would close her window blinds as soon as she would return home, she told police.

The woman was so alarmed by Fellenbaum’s repeated attempts to contact her at home that she installed a doorbell camera outside her residence. That camera showed Fellenbaum walking up to her front door on Dec. 27 and 28, on one occasion trying the doorknob and peering through her windows before leaving.

The woman also provided investigators with more than 750 screenshots of text messages Fellenbaum sent to her throughout December, many in which he told the woman he loved her. He also repeatedly called her on the phone and sent emails to her, as well as contacting her friends, family and co-workers, police said.

An “out of control” Fellenbaum called the woman Dec. 31, telling her he planned on showing up at her house, according to the affidavit. Fellenbaum told the woman “she was his and no one could have her if he could not” and that he would kill anyone he saw with her.

Fellenbaum was so enraged during the call that the woman heard him punch out the window of a vehicle, she told police. He then repeatedly called the woman two dozen times after she hung up on him.

Investigators then spoke with Fellenbaum over the phone, telling him he was not allowed to come to the woman’s residence. Fellenbaum continuously spoke over officers and told them to shut up, claiming the woman “was the problem” and that he had a right to be at her residence.

Fellenbaum spoke with the woman again on Jan. 7, telling her he planned on being at her residence the following day despite police’s warnings. The woman later saw his vehicle parked on her street around 6:40 p.m. the following day, initially believing he may have broken into her home.

Fellenbaum later told the woman he had broken into an under-construction home in the first block of Maize Circle, within direct view of the woman’s residence, claiming he was interested in renting the property. The woman told police that Fellenbaum “has no friends, family or any other reason to be in Elizabethtown.”

Police then spoke with Fellenbaum again the morning of Jan. 9, again warning him to stay away from the woman. Fellenbaum admitted to entering the Maize Circle residence, telling police they could do nothing if he chose to move next door to her.

Security cameras showed Fellenbaum walking around the patio area of a home adjacent to the woman’s residence less than 15 minutes after speaking to police. Investigators later found footprints leading to the woman’s window, where a metal grate had been moved.

Fellenbaum was charged Monday with burglary, stalking, loitering and prowling at nighttime and harassment. He had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon, court records show.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Fellenbaum.