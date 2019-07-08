A 52-year-old Lancaster man shot in the torso the evening of July 4 is recovering in the hospital, according to city police, who are seeking the public's help as they investigate the incident.
Police said a 47-year-old city man came to the station about 8:40 p.m. that night, said he had been involved in the shooting and surrendered a firearm. He was released shortly before midnight after being interviewed and as of Monday morning investigation continued and no charges had been filed, they said.
Police have not released the names of either man. They said the incident was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the area of the first block of South Franklin Street and officers "spoke with witnesses, neighbors and canvassed the area for evidence and potential surveillance video locations."
Police said there was reportedly a physical altercation between at least the two men before any shots were filed, and it appeared that only one person fired any shots and only one person was injured as a result of the shooting.
Officers were not initially able to speak to the man who was shot at the hospital, as he was unresponsive, police said, noting that they were later told he was likely to survive. Their news release Monday said he "is recovering at the hospital."
Anyone with any additional information on this shooting or the events leading up to it are asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police Det. Jessica Higgins at 717-735-3319, higginsj@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers via cell phone by texting LANCS plus the message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names, police said.
Before this incident, an eight-week period from the end of April to the middle of June saw four people killed in Lancaster shootings or stabbings and 14 others injured.