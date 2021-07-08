David Ressler was the facilities manager at the YMCA when it was located on North Queen Street in Lancaster. It was Ressler who, on Sept. 24, 2007, found the body of the newborn who would become known as Baby Mary Anne.

“It never faded from my memory. It was a little traumatic finding a baby in the dumpster,” he said Wednesday.

The child’s mother, 44-year-old Tara Brazzle, was arrested Friday morning after getting off a plane at San Jose International Airport the day after Lancaster city Sgt. Randell Zook and city Detective Jessica Higgins interviewed her at her home in Valparaiso, Indiana.

She is charged with one count of homicide and is being held without bail pending extradition to Pennsylvania, which could take a month or two, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams.

Ressler learned of the arrest of his former coworker in the baby’s death from his mother on Wednesday.

“That floored me when I found out who it was,” he said.

Never, he said, could he have imagined that Tara Indrakosit was the person authorities said is responsible.

Indrakosit — now known as Tara Brazzle — worked the front desk at the Y, Ressler said.

He knew she was pregnant — so did others. But as far as he knew, she had had the baby and everything was fine.

Ressler said he remembers that Brazzle went on maternity leave and then returned, continuing her job at the Y for some time, though he’s not sure how long (he left within a year for another job).

On Wednesday, Ressler recounted finding the baby in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline.

It was trash day. Part of Ressler’s job was making sure trash was disposed of properly. Staff members were sometimes lazy: instead of opening the dumpster’s sliding doors and tossing bags in, they would leave trash bags next to the dumpster. The trash collector wouldn’t take bags left on the ground, so Ressler would throw them inside.

That’s when he said he saw the duffel bag inside the dumpster.

The bag appeared to be new. The dumpster also stank, so Ressler went to ask coworkers if anyone had thrown out food that spoiled. They told him no, so he decided to check the bag.

Inside was Baby Mary Anne’s body, which had been wrapped in a bloody towel and several plastic bags. The placenta and umbilical cord were also inside.

Ressler called police, who began asking him pointed questions. He said he felt like a criminal suspect, and remembered being given a lie detector test.

Police asked him if he had a girlfriend on the side and had gotten her pregnant.

“I know they were doing what they had to do. But ...it was a traumatic event … it was not fun,” he said.

“I’m just glad there’s some closure in it and there was a decent burial,” he said, referring to the funeral held Nov. 9, 2007, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. More than 200 people attended, including Ressler.