Manheim Township police are looking for a man who they say punched the manager of a farm stand after being confronted for shoplifting on Thursday afternoon.

The man took $12 worth of items from Harvest Lane Farm Market, 851 East Oregon Road, about 1:50 p.m. and walked out, police said.

The manager followed and when he confronted the man, the man punched the manager in the face, then left in a dark grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, police said.

The manager suffered swelling and bleeding, police said.

The man is thin with short dark hair and wore dark sunglasses, a light Under Armour T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who knows who's the man's identity is asked to call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or submit an anonymous tip here.