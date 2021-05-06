Manheim Township police say they've found the man who they say punched the manager of a farm stand after being confronted for shoplifting on Thursday afternoon.

The man took $12.94 worth of food and drink from Harvest Lane Farm Market, 851 East Oregon Road, about 1:50 p.m. and walked out, police said. His name was not immediately available Thursday night.

The manager followed and when he confronted the man, the man punched the manager in the face, then left in a dark grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, police said.

The manager suffered swelling and bleeding, police said.

The man is thin with short dark hair and wore dark sunglasses, a light Under Armour T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who knows who's the man's identity is asked to call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or submit an anonymous tip here.