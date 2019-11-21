A Lancaster man pulled a machete from his pants and threatened coworkers because he believed he was being made fun of, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

Reinaldo Lazaro Depres-Hernandez, 52, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple assault after pulling a machete on a coworker at Manheim Auto Auction's reconditioning facility in Penn Township on Tuesday, November 19, according to an affidavit.

Depres-Hernandez became upset because his coworkers kept yelling a phrase that he took to be an insult, police said.

While one of his coworkers was working on the inside of a car door, Depres-Hernandez was angry and approached the the man and then "pulled a machete from his pants and held it over his head," the person told police, according to the affidavit.

The man ran into another coworker and into Depres-Hernandez, who dropped the machete, police said.

The man told police he thought that Depres-Hernandez would've killed him or hurt him, according to the affidavit.

Depres-Hernandez is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $150,000 bail.

