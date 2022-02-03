The man law enforcement officers say they shot on Tuesday after trying to execute a warrant for his arrest, was charged Thursday by Lancaster County District Attorney’s office with two counts of aggravated assault.

Police shot Gilbaugh sometime after 6 a.m. Tuesday outside a residence in the 1400 block of Union Grove Road as they were attempting to arrest him for multiple offenses, including against a Berks County woman, according to East Earl Township police.

Gilbaugh, who remains in a hospital intensive care unit, sent near-daily texts to the woman, threatening to kill her and showed up to her workplace in East Earl Township to terrorize here, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Gilbaugh threw cement bricks at officers, threatened them with a blowtorch and then drove toward officers in a car before they opened fire, police said in a news release.

According to the district attorney’s office, the Reading Police Department had also had warrants for burglary against Gilbaugh. In addition, he faced probation violations for indecent exposure in Berks County and resisting arrest in Chester County, according to a news release the Lancaster County district attorney’s office.

Police arrived at the Union Grove Road house early Tuesday morning and found Gilbaugh in “a crawlspace-like area” in the basement, according to the news release.

After Gilbaugh threatened law enforcement with a small blowtorch and cinderblocks, the officers used tasers and other non-lethal ammunition, according to the news release.

Gilbaugh then emerged from the house with a circular saw blade and the blowtorch, according to law enforcement. He dropped the saw blade and got into a minivan.

“Five officers converged on the vehicle and gave verbal commands to comply, which the subject ignored,” according to the district attorney’s office statement.

Gilbaugh then drove the van forward, nearly hitting two uniformed officers, according to law enforcement. It was then that officers fired at Gilbaugh, hitting him multiple times.

The district attorney’s office statement said it may file additional charges once police finish their investigation.