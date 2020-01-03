A man pointed a gun at Waffle House employees during an attempted robbery on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2020, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Around 12:04 a.m., a man walked into the Waffle House located at 2499 Lincoln Highway East and pointed a hand gun at employees standing near the cash register, police said.

The man fled on foot when the employees began to scream, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lampeter Townsahip detective Garman at 717-291-4676.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tips can also be submitted through CrimeWatch.