A Lancaster man will serve five to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced Percocet to a 19-year-old Manheim Township woman who overdosed and died two years ago.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Conrad sentenced Noel Thompson, 22, on Friday, after Thompson pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy.

Thompson sold drugs to Addison Rose O'Neal, 19, who overdosed on Nov. 15, 2020, at her home in the 400 block of Revere Road.

O'Neal's mother found her unresponsive in her bedroom. An autopsy determined O’Neal died of fentanyl overdose.

Investigators determined O’Neal’s best friend, Jade Alexus Walmer, 21, of Lititz, had acted as a go-between when O’Neal wanted to buy Percocet, according to previous reporting.

Walmer was also charged with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Walmer’s case is pending.