An 18-year-old man from Columbia pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the 2019 killing of his friend Nicholas J. Mills, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Antonio Acosta admitted to shooting and killing Mills, the district attorney's office said. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and two related charges.

Acosta will serve three to six years in prison and 10 years on probation, in accordance with a plea agreement arranged by assistant district attorney Jennifer Ponessa, the district attorney's office said.

Acosta was 17 at the time of the shooting and was originally charged with third-degree murder as an adult. The charge was quickly withdrawn and he was charged in juvenile court with involuntary manslaughter and the related charges.

The case was petitioned to be transferred to the Court of Common Please, which it was, according to the district attorney's office.

Acosta, Mills and others were at Mills' apartment on North Third Street on July 29, 2018, when Acosta pulled out a pistol from the couch, removed the magazine and pointed at Mills, according to LNP | LancasterOnline reporting.

An adult in the house told Acosta not to play with the gun shortly before he fired it, according to charging documents.

Acosta pulled the trigger and shot Mills at the base of his throat. Mills then ran outside and collapsed in the street.

Acosta told police that he thought the gun was empty, according to LNP | LancasterOnline reporting. He showed police the 9mm handgun, which police say was reported stolen two weeks before the shooting.

In court on Wednesday, according to the district attorney's office, Mills' mother Shannon Cole told Acosta, "To you, Antonio, he was… a friend. And you betrayed him.”

Kelsey Mills, Nicholas' sister, told the court that she doesn't accept the shooting as an accident, the district attorney's office said.

"How could you look into my brother’s eyes and kill him?" she asked Acosta.

Acosta told the court that, “Nick was like a brother to me, and I loved him,” according to the district attorney's office. “I never thought anything like this would happen."

