A man under the influence of methadone handed an infant to a stranger after crashing his vehicle, according to Manheim Township police.

Emanuel Petrilli, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and several vehicle code violations.

The crash happened about 9:35 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Columbia Avenue.

“Immediately after impact, Petrilli handed the child to a person unknown to him and he walked away, going into a nearby restaurant where officers later located him,” police said in a news release.

Police said Petrilli appeared impaired and admitted to using methadone. A drug recognition expert determined “Petrilli was under the influence of drugs to the degree that he was impaired,” police said.

Petrilli refused chemical testing, police said.

For more LancasterOnline stories: