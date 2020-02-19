A Chester County man crashed a stolen car near the Lancaster-Lebanon county with a woman he'd been dating a week after leading police on a nearly 30-mile chase and he admitted being on methamphetamine, according to police.

Jeffrey Lee Milam, 47, of Spring City, crashed on Route 322 early Sunday morning, according to police, The Reading Eagle reported. While the officer was waiting for an ambulance for Milam and his passenger, Milam told him, "You’re going to find meth in my system."

The chase started shortly after 12:01 a.m. Sunday when a Muhlenberg Township officer checked the license plate of the Toyota Camry ahead of him north of Reading, the Eagle reported, citing police. The car had been reported stolen from Chester County.

The officer put on his lights and siren, but Milam sped off, exceeding 100 mph through Berks County on Route 222 and crossing into Lancaster County, the Eagle reported.

The officer asked for help, but was told troopers from Lancaster and Berks state police weren't available, the Eagle reported. Near Ephrata, Ephrata police joined the chase and Milam got on Route 322.

One near the Lancaster-Lebanon line, the Muhlenberg officer backed off after being told police from Lebanon County were coming and after realizing he and Milam were on the wrong way of 322, the Eagle reported.

The officer then saw the Toyota lose control, so he drove up the road and found the car against the guardrail, the Eagle reported. Milam's passenger told the officer that Milam turned white when he noticed the officer's car behind him and told her the car was stolen.

Milam is charged with receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and careless driving. He was being held at Berks County Prison unable to post $10,000 bail.

