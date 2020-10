A 77-year-old man with dementia who went missing from New Holland Borough was found safely in Berks County, according to a Facebook post by the New Holland Borough police.

Search parties began looking for Gene McFarland around 1:32 a.m. on Tuesday. More than a dozen emergency crews were searching for him, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Police provided a photo of the man said he was missing from the 500 block of West Broad Street.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County news: