Update: Clement Ziolkowski was found safely in Wyomissing on Sunday, a spokesperson with Country Meadows Retirement Communities & Ecumenical Retirement Community said.

Previously reported:

A Berks County retirement community is asking the public for help in locating a resident with Alzheimer’s who was last seen in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon.

Clement “Clem” Ziolkowski, 84, of Wyomissing, was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Lititz wearing khaki pants and a brown jacket, said Kelly Kuntz, spokesperson for Country Meadows Retirement Communities & Ecumenical Retirement Community in Wyomissing.

Ziolkowski was driving a silver 2009 Lexus EX 350 with Pennsylvania license plates when he left the Country Meadows campus on Saturday, Kuntz said.

Ziolkowski has Alzheimer’s disease and may appear confused, Kuntz said.

Anyone with information as to Ziolkowski’s whereabouts is urged to call Wyomissing police at 610-375-6102 or Country Meadows of Wyomissing at 610-374-9966.