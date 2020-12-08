A jury convicted a man of two felonies after he messaged a then-14-year-old girl on Facebook to meet for "sexual contact" in 2019, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said.

Jyptian Grooms, 22, was found guilty of unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors — and first and third degree felony, respectively — earlier this week following a two-day trial, according to the district attorney's office.

Grooms began contacting the girl in March 2019, according to evidence presented by Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick.

Witnesses read numerous Facebook messages to the jury of Grooms requesting to meet with the girl for sexual contact, according to the district attorney's office. The girl, who was 14 at the time, told Grooms she was 15.

The district attorney's office said that Grooms testified that the two did meet for sexual contact.

This is the second case in the past week of Lancaster County men using social media to meet with children. The district attorney's office charged a man last week with multiple felonies after they said he kidnapped a 13-year-old girl from Indiana and drove her back to Lancaster County.

Grooms went by the name "su rj" on Facebook, the district attorney's office said.

"The jury was hung on counts of statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse," the district attorney's office said, noting that the state does have the option of retrying Grooms on those counts.

Haverstick told the jury in his closing remarks that the state's law protects children, "even from their own poor decisions," the district attorney's office said.

Haverstick went on to highlight that Grooms knew the girl was a child, the district attorney's office said.

Grooms will be sentenced by Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth, who presided over the trial, after a background investigation is completed, the district attorney's office said.

Grooms' bail was also raised to $500,000 cash, which was not posted.

