One man is dead after a "hostage situation" in Manheim Township which began on Tuesday night, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

The man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the death has been ruled a suicide, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Diamantoni said that his office was called to the scene in the middle of the night.

The Lancaster County Coroner's office was called to the scene early Wednesday morning, where Manheim Township police and state police had been staged since late Tuesday night.

There was a police incident Tuesday night in Manheim Township which ended in the death of an adult male.There was a hostage situation that preceded the death. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OC7dYMpKNP — Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) December 9, 2020

Police have been staged at the Sunnybrooke Townhouses on Knollwood Drive for hours, ABC27 news reported.

The Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was also on scene, according to media reports.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is learned.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

For more Lancaster County police news