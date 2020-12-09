One man is dead after a "hostage situation" in Manheim Township which began on Tuesday night, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

The man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the death has been ruled a suicide, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said.

Police say an officer with Lancaster County SERT also shot at the man as the unit forced its way into the residence, but that shot only grazed the man's rib area.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Manheim Township police were dispatched to an apartment on Knollwood Drive around 8 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 call was made from a relative of a woman inside the home, police said.

The relative told dispatchers the woman was in danger, and officers later determined the man was abusing the woman and was armed with a knife and handgun, police said.

Officers arrived at the residence and announced their presence, but the front door was locked and officers didn't get a response from anyone inside, police said.

"Minutes later, the female yelled out a second-floor window, asking for help," the DA's office said in a CrimeWatch post. "Soon after, a shot was fired from that second-floor bedroom. It was later determined that the shot was fired from the man’s 9mm handgun."

No one was injured as a result of that gunshot.

Lancaster County SERT was then dispatched to the scene, set up a perimeter and worked to communicate with the man. Residents in adjoining and adjacent apartments were evacuated, police said.

Police determined the man and women were in the bedroom of the apartment for the duration of the standoff.

SERT officers deployed a flashbang device inside the apartment around 1 a.m. and entered the apartment, police said. As SERT officers kicked open the bedroom door, two shots were fired - one being the self-inflicted gunshot fired by the man, and another fired by a SERT officer.

The man was found dead inside the bedroom, and the woman was found uninjured in a closet, police said.

The Lancaster County Coroner's office was called to the scene early Wednesday morning, where Manheim Township police and state police had been staged since late Tuesday night.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate, and Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams will determine if the officer's use of force was justified.

A determination will be announced at a later date.

“The decisive actions of the multiple responding agencies assured safety to the public and resulted in the safe recovery of the woman,” Adams said in the news release. “The investigation remains active and we will keep the public informed of developments.”

There was a police incident Tuesday night in Manheim Township which ended in the death of an adult male.There was a hostage situation that preceded the death. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OC7dYMpKNP — Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) December 9, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is learned.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

