A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fulton Township on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. on Nottingham Road near the Little Britain Township line, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed the death, but said he wasn’t able to release the name Friday evening.

The man was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on its roof in field near the road. The road was wet from rain.